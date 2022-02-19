Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 30,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,327,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,728,813.66.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$63.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

