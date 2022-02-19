Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $25.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,242,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,579,117. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.