Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.96.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $32.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,502,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Roku by 28.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

