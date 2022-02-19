Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.85.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $148,330,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

