Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

RR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.82).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 117.06 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.46. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,328.43). Also, insider Warren East purchased 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($31,779.84). Insiders purchased 99,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,871 over the last quarter.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.