Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $120.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.42.

NYSE:FIS opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

