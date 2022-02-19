Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $311.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 311.40 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 313.60 ($4.24), with a volume of 428256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.40 ($4.28).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.35) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.74) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.55) to GBX 420 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.74) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

