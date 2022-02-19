Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) PT Raised to €9.00

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
About Rovio Entertainment Oyj
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.