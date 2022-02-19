Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) PT Raised to €9.00

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

About Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

