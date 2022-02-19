Royal Bank of Canada Buys 21,970 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

