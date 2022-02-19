Royal Bank of Canada Has $36.38 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IDEX were worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $187.94 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

