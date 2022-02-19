Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 225,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,157 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

