Royal Bank of Canada Sells 94,481 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94,481 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $35,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

