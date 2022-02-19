Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGLD opened at $120.06 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.