RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after buying an additional 282,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

