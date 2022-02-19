RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

RGLXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

RGLXY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 4,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.