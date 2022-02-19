RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

RGLXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

RGLXY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 4,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

