Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.36.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.