Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $91.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 671,489 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

