Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $94.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

