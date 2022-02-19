Ryo Currency (RYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,149.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,149.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,144.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.35 or 0.06995671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00289796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00778052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014114 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00400294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00218955 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,159,375 coins and its circulating supply is 36,042,063 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

