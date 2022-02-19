Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €50.00 ($56.82) price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

