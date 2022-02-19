Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Up 4.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.95. 147,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,795,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

