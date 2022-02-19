Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $134.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $121.31.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

