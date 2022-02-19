Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Santos Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.