Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.