Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.66 ($0.06). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 19,950,211 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.90.

In other Sareum news, insider Stephen Parker acquired 277,777 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,111.08 ($15,035.29).

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

