SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 5,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

