SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

