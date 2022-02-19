Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Scala has a market capitalization of $914,442.40 and approximately $2,038.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.51 or 0.06838855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.65 or 0.99926746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

