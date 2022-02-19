ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.