Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €160.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.17 ($187.69).

SU opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €160.91 and a 200-day moving average of €154.14. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

