Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.17 ($187.69).

EPA SU opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.14. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

