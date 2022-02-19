Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.

