Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $191,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 385.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 302,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 540,650 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.