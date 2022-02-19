Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. 1,901,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,485. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

