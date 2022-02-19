Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.20 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

