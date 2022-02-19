Secret Market Cap Reaches $974.74 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $974.74 million and $20.35 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00014923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00255098 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000900 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021260 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

