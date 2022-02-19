SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 16.90 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.23) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,265.50 ($17.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.45.

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.74) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.51).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.