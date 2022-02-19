Seigniorage Shares Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,359.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $328,857.00 and approximately $25,359.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.45 or 0.06998079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,217.77 or 0.99929776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003138 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

