Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “
Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
About Select Energy Services
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.