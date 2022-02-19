Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

