Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

SCI opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

