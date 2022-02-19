Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STRNY opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

