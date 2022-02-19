Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STRNY opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

