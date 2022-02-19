SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a c- rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

