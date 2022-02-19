Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

