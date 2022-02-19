SHIELD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $122,566.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.76 or 0.06832258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00286058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00776197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014113 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00399974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00217425 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.