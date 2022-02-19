Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.73 ($184.92).

SAE stock opened at €91.65 ($104.15) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €91.95 ($104.49) and a one year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €110.69 and a 200-day moving average of €131.20.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

