Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.35% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.
Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,351.60. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $640.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
