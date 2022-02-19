Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,351.60. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $640.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

