Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 32,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $417.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

