Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declines By 15.9%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CBH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. 20,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,239. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

