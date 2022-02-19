Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declines By 18.1%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,800 over the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,468,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,142,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

