Short Interest in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Drops By 17.6%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 968,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Arhaus stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arhaus
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
