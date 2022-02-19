Short Interest in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Drops By 17.6%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 968,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Arhaus stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

