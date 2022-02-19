Short Interest in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Grows By 30.3%

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.